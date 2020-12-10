Madrid teen still missing

A TEENAGER has been reported missing from her home in Madrid since November 23.

-- Advertisement --



Saray Carrasco, 16, is 1.65m tall and thin. She weighs around 50 kilos, has brown eyes and long, straight, brown hair. She has tattoos and a nose piercing.

Any details about her whereabouts can be communicated to SOS Desaparecidos, email sosdesaparecidos@sosdesaparecidos.es.

Guardia Civil are investigating her disappearance and say that information is needed urgently.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Madrid teen missing”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.