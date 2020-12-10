France to Develop Futuristic ‘Enhanced’ Soldiers

A recent report set out the conditions that new tech such as implants can be applied to soldiers, stressing the importance of France remaining competitive. Defense Minister Florence Parly said that the country has no plans to apply ”invasive” tech to its troops but warned that ”not everyone shares our scruples and we must be prepared for whatever the future holds”.

She said France’s senior military scientists and commanders must find ”ways to maintain our operational superiority without turning our backs on our values’.

“Human beings have long sought ways to increase their physical or cognitive abilities in order to fight wars,” the report warned. “Possible advances could ultimately lead to capacity enhancements being introduced into soldiers’ bodies.”