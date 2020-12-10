FRENCH Armed Forces have been given the green light to develop futuristic ‘enhanced’ soldiers to boost battlefield performance.
A recent report set out the conditions that new tech such as implants can be applied to soldiers, stressing the importance of France remaining competitive. Defense Minister Florence Parly said that the country has no plans to apply ”invasive” tech to its troops but warned that ”not everyone shares our scruples and we must be prepared for whatever the future holds”.
She said France’s senior military scientists and commanders must find ”ways to maintain our operational superiority without turning our backs on our values’.
“Human beings have long sought ways to increase their physical or cognitive abilities in order to fight wars,” the report warned. “Possible advances could ultimately lead to capacity enhancements being introduced into soldiers’ bodies.”
The report said that futuristic tech such as implants would “improve cerebral capacity” to avoid human errors like friendly fire. These could also enable commanders to see the position and health stats of troops from a distance. However, the report stated that anything “that could jeopardise the soldier’s integration into society or return to civilian life” would not be developed or applied.
In her speech, Parly said that futuristic neural implants were already taking off in the private, civilian tech sector. This year Elon Musk unveiled his ambitious plans to create a working brain-to-machine interface, demonstrating with a pig that had been implanted with a coin-sized chip in its brain.
Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “France to Develop Futuristic ‘Enhanced’ Soldiers”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.