Expert Says Robots Will ‘Change the Landscape’ of Warfare by 2035

ROBOTS will ‘change the landscape’ of warfare by 2035, according to one US expert.

Charles Glar, who has worked for the top-secret US military Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency designing spy robots, says that in the near future machines will be able to scan ‘the lay of the land’ on battlefields in seconds and report back to human troops on ‘possible threats’ in real-time.

The engineer says that this will give armies a ‘massive advantage’ as ‘many decisions in combat are made via educated assumption and sometimes intel may not be as accurate as the decision maker believes it to be’. He said that advances in robot war tech would help in ‘reducing the chances of losing soldiers and civilians’.

Recently Nick Carter, Chief of Britain’s army, said that by 2030 the UK armed forces would consist of 80,000 human troops and 30,000 robots. Glar dismissed this claim as ‘deluded’, saying Britain’s defense budget could not afford such investment.

To those who fear a world of Terminator-style killing machines, Glar says that war robots will look more like vehicles than humanoids in the near future and will at first be used more for surveillance and intel than actual fighting.

