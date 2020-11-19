BRITAIN plans biggest military budget Since Cold War in the latest announcement.

The Ministry of Defense will receive an extra £4 billion every year until 2025, marking a 10% increase from its current annual budget of about £40 billion.

Among the new initiatives will be increased cyber defence, an Artificial Intelligence agency, and a new Space Command with hopes that a rocket could be launched by 2022.

Boris Johnson says the spending surge will ‘bolster our global influence’, asserting that ‘the international situation is more perilous and more intensely competitive than any time since the Cold War’. The government hopes that the ambitious new military projects will create over 40,000 jobs across the nation.

The Prime Minister said that the UK must ‘be true to our history and stand alongside our allies’, adding that US President-elect Joe Biden also ‘wants to reset Western resolve’ in the global power sphere.

