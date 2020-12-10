Dinnerlady Stole £23k from School PTA Fund

A DINNERLADY stole over £23k from Ulverley School PTA fund over a 3-year period, and gave money to her gambling addict boyfriend.

Dinnerlady Janet Holmes, aged 49 from The Fairway, Kings Norton, stole over £23k from the Ulverley Junior and Infant School after becoming the association treasurer. Holmes was also a teaching assistant and supervised at lunchtimes.

Birmingham Crown Court sentenced the mother of three to a suspended sentence for 12-months. The court heard how over three years she “drip-fed” money from the PTA fund to help her gambling addict boyfriend and to pay for everyday expenses.

Richard Bond, Judge speaking to Holmes said, “That money would be used to buy important equipment for the school.

“All the money that was raised over that three-year period you drip-fed into your back pocket

“Think of all the hundreds of hours spent by numerous people trying to help their school.

“You are a greedy woman and you had a high degree of trust and responsibility.”

