Man facing three years for scamming brother-in-law

ALMERIA Public Prosecutor is asking for three years in prison for a man accused of scamming his brother-in-law out of €90,000.

The accused hired the other man, with whom he had been friends for years and was his sister’s partner, and suggested sharing his taxi license with him in exchange for €90,000, knowing full well that he was not legally allowed to do so.

In order to make the agreement seem legal, he got him to sign a private contract.

His brother-in-law had to take out a loan, but he got the money and paid the accused.

After that, he was given nothing but excuses by the accused, claiming that it was taking longer than usual to get through the ‘red tape’ so the situation would be legal, until he was eventually fired. It was then he found out that the accused had already sold the full taxi license to a third person. His attempts to get in touch with him to get his money back were fruitless.

The public prosecution is charging him with fraud or misappropriation, and in either case, will be asking for three years in prison, as well as returning the amount to the victim.

The trial is due to begin in the Provincial Court next week.

