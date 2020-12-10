CHILD rape victim of only twelve years old gives birth to twins after abortion was refused in Argentina.

The girl underwent a C-section at the Children’s Hospital Dr Hector Quintana in the Argentinian province of Jujay after being refused a legal abortion. In the Jujay province nearly 700 underage girls have given birth so far this year, and allegedly twenty of the girls were raped.

-- Advertisement --



Work is in progress to change the system in Argentina, and the group, Network of Health Professionals for the Right to Decide, are campaigning for the “health system to be part of the solution and not of the problem.” The group is hoping that in the future woman will be able to access safe abortions that are legal and are free.

The issue of abortion is a contentious one in Argentina, as the country is traditionally Catholic and recent protests were seen after a proposed change to the law to legalise abortions.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Child Rape Victim Gives Birth to Twins After Abortion Refused”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.