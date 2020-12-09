Man who used Tinder to rape teenage girls has been jailed for 17 years

A MAN who used the dating app Tinder to meet and rape teenage girls has been jailed for 17 years after being sentenced on Monday, December 7.

22-year-old Christopher Hartley took his victims – aged 16 and 18 – to isolated locations and, in separate incidents, used violence to gain power and control over them.

The first attack occurred in June 2018, when Hartley asked his 16-year-old victim to join him on a dog walk near his home in Adwick-Le-Street, Doncaster then while in a remote area, Hartley asked the victim to have sex with him and when she refused, he got her in a headlock and squeezed her neck hard before raping her.

In the second attack, in June 2019, Hartley picked up the 18-year-old victim in his car and drove her to an isolated area in Derbyshire. He then raped her in the car while holding her around the neck and pushing her around.

Investigating officer DC Kath Coulter said: “Hartley is a serious danger to young women and I am pleased he has received a significant custodial sentence for these utterly horrific attacks.

“Both victims were present in court to see justice being done. They have shown incredible courage and dignity throughout this investigation and I would like to thank them for the support they have given to the investigation.”

Hartley, of HMP Doncaster, was found guilty of seven offences including rape, sexual assault and attempt strangulation to commit rape and was sentenced to 17 years in prison, with an extended licence period of four years. He will be on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life, and lifelong restraining orders have been put in place to protect both victims.

