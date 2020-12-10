Banksy Confirms New Bristol Mural is His Work

BRITAIN’S most iconic street artist Banksy has confirmed that a new Bristol mural is his work.

The legendary artist, who has remained anonymous throughout his acclaimed career, posted on his official website and Instagram page to confirm that he was behind a new mural that appeared in Bristol.

Titled ‘Aachoo!’, the artist’s piece portrays an elderly woman spitting out her dentures as she sneezes in their trademark tongue-in-cheek, moodily toned style. It cropped up on the side of an otherwise innocuous semi-detached house on Vale Street, Britain’s steepest residential address, in the Totterdown area of Banksy’s home city of Bristol.

Local residents quickly moved to protect the piece, which is likely to be valued at a huge sum like Banksy’s other works. One told the press that ”We wanted to come up because people will deface it, and luckily we’ve got a workshop and a massive piece of acrylic we’ve got leftover” to protect the stencil painting.

This isn’t the first time during the pandemic that the cheeky artist has produced his technically illegal work. In July, London commuters were treated to a piece depicting masks ignoring facemask regulations on a Tube carriage while in October, a mural of a girl hula hooping with a car tyre in Nottingham was claimed by the artist.

