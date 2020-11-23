Banksy Bike Goes Missing from Confirmed Banksy Artwork in Nottingham

BANKSY bike goes missing from confirmed Banksy artwork, next to wall mural in Nottingham.

The artwork that was initially doubted to be a real Banksy, was claimed as his own by the famous artist on his Instagram. The mural on a wall in Rothersay Avenue in Lenton, Nottingham, appeared in October. The artwork shows a young girl playing hula-hoop with a tire around her waist and was positioned near a post with a bike missing its back wheel.

The bike has now gone missing and leaves the artwork lacking its former glory, to the disappointment of many of Nottingham’s residents. Before residents had taken selfies next to the artworks and it was a talking point in the city as many had rushed to see the confirmed Banksy artwork.

The bike will be missed especially as the artwork had cheered many up in the current difficult COVID-19 climate. Louise Harrison said, “I just think it’s sad someone would do that.

“I feel like Banksy has given us a gift when we were at a low with increasing infection rates.

“The missing bike does take away from it.”

