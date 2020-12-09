Russian Citizen Charged by Danish Authorities With International Espionage After Major Investigation.

A Russian citizen has been charged with espionage in Denmark and has been accused of providing information on energy technology to Russian intelligence. The un-named individual will be tried on espionage charges, the Danish Public Prosecution Authority confirmed in a statement Wednesday, December 9.

-- Advertisement --



“The defendant, who has been in custody since the beginning of July 2020, is suspected of having provided information on, among other things, Danish energy technology for a Russian intelligence service,” the authority added. The charges followed a major investigation conducted by Denmark’s Police Intelligence Service. If found guilty, the prisoner faces six years imprisonment under Danish law.

The Russian embassy in Copenhagen said it considered the charges were a “mistake” and called for impartiality in the justice process.

Russian Foreign Ministry has confirmed they are “monitoring” the situation, and the suspect in custody had denied any guilt. “We regard the arrest and the ongoing trial as the next stage of anti-Russian hysteria on the part of Copenhagen,” the ministry said in a statement. “Such unsubstantiated accusations are reminiscent of a “witch hunt,” thereby endangering the activities of Russian specialists in Denmark.”

Since the suspect’s arrest in July, the Russian embassy in Denmark had provided him with the necessary assistance and helped to “establish contact with family and friends. We hope that justice – with all the biased nature of the accusations against our compatriot – will prevail,” the Ministry added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Russian Citizen Charged by Danish Authorities With International Espionage”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.