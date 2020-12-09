Major Incident Declared At London Hospital

MAJOR INCIDENT Declared At Southend Hospital in London.

A major incident has been declared at a busy A&E as ambulances were forced to queue outside with patients waiting in vehicles for treatment. It is understood that around 10 ambulances were made to wait outside Southend Hospital this afternoon as the A&E department was too busy to offload patients. Officials have now declared an Internal Critical Incident ‘due to significant flow challenges’, as more patients are being admitted to hospital than there are discharges.

The hospital told non-emergency patients to stay away as ambulances queue up. A rise in the number of coronavirus patients in the area is being blamed medics, as of Monday, there were 150.2 new cases per 100,000 in Southend, which is an increase from a week earlier when the rate was 115.8.

Ian Gilbert, leader of Southend Council, said: “It’s clear that cases are on the increase again in this part of the world. It does seem there is a trend following high rates in Basildon that’s spreading to surrounding areas and it is a concern. We continue to work really hard with schools, care homes and local businesses to try to do everything we can to spread information in these vulnerable settings.”

Mr Gilbert added: “I’m not sure what more we can do with the current level of restrictions but we are encouraging people to follow the rules.”

