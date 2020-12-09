Five Killed in French Alps Helicopter Crash-Only The Pilot Survived.

As reported late last night, Tuesday, December 8, a rescue helicopter, engaged in a training mission crashed in the French Alps. At the time, it was not clear how many of the crew on board had survived and another rescue mission was launched in treacherous conditions to find the missing people. Sadly, it has been reported by the French authorities that five of the six crew lost their lives in the accident.

The pilot of the aircraft managed to extricate himself from the wreckage to give the alert and is the only survivor of this disaster, he is seriously injured and is still in hospital receiving critical care.

The aircraft, owned by a private company, went down near the town of Bonvillard in the Savoie area. French authorities said the helicopter – a Eurocopter EC135 – was carrying an air rescue crew on a training mission when it fell from an altitude of 1,800 metres (5,900ft). The cause of the crash is unclear, however, officials say it could have been caused by the poor weather. It is now known the alarm was raised by the pilot who managed to escape from the helicopter and was found seriously injured after the crash by an emergency team on foot.



The helicopter belonged to Service Aérien Français, a private company that conducts search-and-rescue missions and other air services across France. In a tweet, French President Emmanuel Macron shared “support from the nation to the families, friend and colleagues of these French heroes”.

