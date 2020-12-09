Fire and Rescue Services Jump to the Aid of Trapped Owl

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue services jump to the aid of a trapped tawny owl in Spalding.

The RSPCA and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called to a house on Mayfair Drive in Spalding on Friday. The homeowner had heard strange noises in one of the walls in the kitchen and was surprised to see a small owl. The owl was trapped in the wall and could just be seen though a hole over the kitchen cabinets.

Fire and Rescue set to creating a hole in an outside wall of the property before being able to rescue the owl, who was then taken by the RSPCA to a wildlife vet.

Kathleen Burris, Inspector for the RSPCA said, “This poor owl had fallen down an old chimney in the kitchen and was trapped in a pipe. We could see the poor fella through a hole in the kitchen but it was too tight for the owl to squeeze through.

“We carefully tried to open the space in the kitchen but he dropped to the bottom of the pipe. We then had to remove a few bricks on the outside wall which gave us enough space to break the pipe and get him out. Thankfully, the homeowner was more concerned with the owl than the mess!

The lucky tawny owl is fit and well after his ordeal and has been released to the wild.

