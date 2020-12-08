MUNICIPAL Police in Madrid closed off a tunnel on the M-30 to rescue a large dog which was wandering amongst the cars.

The 10-year-old dog, named Sira, had been missing for several days and despite the dangerous area in which she was found, she was returned to her family in good condition.

The traffic surveillance cameras that are installed in the tunnel that connects the M-30 with the A-5 were key to the success of the operation. The officers who supervise them observed the animal wandering on the road and quickly notified officers of the Special Traffic Unit of the Municipal Police and also members of the Environment Unit.

Both units went to the tunnel where Sira was spotted and stopped traffic in all lanes in order to approach her safely.

The officers put the dog in one of their vehicles and later handed her over to her family, who were able to put a happy ending to several days of harrowing searches for their pet.

