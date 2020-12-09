Facebook Hit With Massive American State Antitrust Lawsuit.

The attorney general of New York has filed a massive antitrust lawsuit against Facebook. The lawsuit alleges that the social media tech giant engaged in unlawful and anticompetitive tactics to buy or kill off its rivals in an attempt to solidify its dominance in social networking.

The states’ lawsuit, so far numbering 46 and led by New York Democrat Letitia James, is expected to allege that Facebook’s purchase of Instagram, a photo-sharing app, and WhatsApp, a messaging service, marked a pattern of behaviour to neutralize competitive threats, thus allowing Facebook to become a market leader while at the same time depriving users of privacy-protective alternatives.

‘For nearly a decade, Facebook has used its dominance and monopoly power to crush smaller rivals and snuff out competition, all at the expense of everyday users,’ said James in a statement. Today, we are taking action to stand up for the millions of consumers and many small businesses that have been harmed by Facebook’s illegal behaviour.’

Facebook has been regularly criticised for its outsized influence and repeatedly called to testify before Congress on related issues, but the coordinated antitrust effort at the federal and state level marks a challenging new chapter for the company.

