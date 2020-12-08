Mountain Lion Could Have Killed Missing Texas Man

A MOUNTAIN LION could have killed a missing Texas man. A body was recovered on December 3, one day after a man when missing near Fort Worth in Texas.

The body of Allen Whiteley was found only one day after he went missing from the Lipan area, around 50 miles from Fort Worth. Authorities have confirmed that the body of the 28-year-old has been found in Texas in a rural area of woodland. They say that he could have been killed by a mountain lion or other wild animal.

Residents in the area have been warned to be careful especially at night when mountain lions are known to hunt, and children and animals should be kept inside overnight.

The cause of death has caused some controversy, as the post-mortem has suggested death by animal attack. However, the Parks and Wildlife Department in Texas had experts attend the scene, and there was no evidence of an attack by a mountain lion. The official cause of death will have to wait for the finalised autopsy report.

