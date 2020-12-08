Surfer Seriously Injured by Shark Attack Walked to Find Help

A SURFER who was seriously injured after being bitten in his buttock, back and elbow in a shark attack, managed to swim ashore and walk to find help.

The man aged 29, was attacked while surfing at D’Estrees Bay at Kangaroo Island in Australia. He was violently attacked and bitten several times by a shark on Sunday before walking 300m to find help.

The surfer was lucky enough to find assistance from a fellow surfer, who turned out to be a paramedic. The paramedic was off duty, and drove the surfer to Kingscote, in order to meet an ambulance that could transfer him safely to hospital.

The surfer wrote to thank the paramedic saying “It was a normal day’s surfing at D’Estrees Bay. I was sitting on my board when I felt a hit on my left side – it was like being hit by a truck.

“It bit me around my back, buttock and elbow and took a chunk out of my board. I got a glimpse of the shark as it let go and disappeared. I still had hold of my board [and I] paddled into the beach.

He also wrote “I want to thank all those involved in getting me to hospital, the awesome emergency services and medical staff and my family and friends for all their love and support.”

