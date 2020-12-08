Malaga Inmate Attempts Copycat Ambulance Escape

TWO INMATES carried out almost identical escapes from prison ambulances in Malaga and Valencia Province.

The first escape was by a prisoner at Piccassent prison near Valencia. He had only spent a few days behind bars, reportedly for gender violence. While under Covid-19 quarantine he managed to drink a bottle of bleach, causing prison officers to rush him to hospital.

Halfway through the journey, the inmate managed to free himself from his handcuffs and escape the ambulance. He is still currently at large, with police issuing wanted notices across Valencia and its surrounding area.

Hours later, in Malaga, a prisoner attempted an almost identical means of escape. He drank bleach and, en route to the hospital, managed to escape. However, in his case, he was arrested within minutes of fleeing the ambulance.

There is speculation that both attempts may have been inspired by the daring escape of two brothers from a prison near Madrid on Saturday, November 5th. The inmates lowered themselves down a six metre wall with knotted bedsheets and vaulted a 7 metre wall out of the prison. They are currently still on the run, though a third man they escaped with has been returned to custody.

