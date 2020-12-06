PRISONER escapes from a moving ambulance in Valencia on Sunday, December 6, and is reportedly still on the run.

-- Advertisement --



The prisoner, from Picassent prison, in the region of Horta Sud (Valencia), fled from an ambulance carrying him to the General Hospital of Valencia, after he had ingested bleach in the early hours of the morning.

According to Levante-EMV, the prisoner, who had only been at the prison for a week, was admitted to the hospital by the prison doctor who adjudged the 36-year-old Spanish man to be at risk.

He was said to be being escorted by Guardia Civil officers when he broke the window glass and ran out, whilst the vehicle was still moving.

Officers were allegedly unaware that the man had broken free of his handcuffs and they were unable to prevent his escape.

The man, who was in prison for a violent assault, is still at large and his escape has caused for the alert of all security forces, who have not yet been able to locate him.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Prisoner escapes from moving ambulance in Valencia and is still on the run”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.