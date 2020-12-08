London Anerley Train Station Closed after Stabbing in Street

THE London Anerley train station was closed after a man was stabbed outside in the street on Ridsdale Road.

Police officers were called to a stabbing at the Ridsdale road, Anerley train station in Bromley on Monday after a man was stabbed and the attack spread into the train station. The attack occurred at around 4pm and paramedics also attended the scene.

A spokesperson for London Ambulance Service said, “We sent an advanced paramedic, an ambulance crew, two medics in cars and an incident response officer.

“We treated a man at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre.”

The station was closed, and two routes were affected as trains were unable to stop. The routes were the Southern between London Bridge and Coulsdon Town and the Overground between Highbury & Islington. The man’s injuries were not thought to be life threatening, and an arrest is yet to be made.

