Men Who Stabbed a Father to Death in Own Home Convicted

THE three men who stabbed a father to death in his own home during a planned robbery have been convicted at the Old Bailey.

David Bello-Monerville, aged 38, was stabbed five times in the back at his home in North London on June 18, 2019. The three men were sentenced at the Old Bailey on Monday.

The men planned to break into David’s flat and rob him, while being armed with a hammer and knives. Nathan Harewood, aged 29, has been found guilty of murder while Francis Appiageyi aged 28, and Khalil Rehman aged 27, have been found guilty of manslaughter.

David’s mother Linda Burke-Monerville said, “My son was a hard-working man. A wonderful human being and a wonderful son. His brothers and sisters looked up to him, and despite the other tragedies that have afflicted this family, David strived to be the best man that he could be.

“Our family has struggled to comprehend how we could lose David in such horrific circumstances and this has devastated all of us.

“I am truly broken. A mother should not bury her son and I am suffering in ways that words cannot describe.

“What these men did that night, whatever it was that they set out to do, has changed our world forever.”

The men will be sentenced on December 22.

