Jet2.com have refunded over £1 billion to customers

JET2.COM and Jet2holidays have refunded over £1 billion (€1.1 billion) to customers affected by changes to the programme since March as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to an announcement on Monday, December 7.

With restrictions affecting the entire industry, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ contact centre, social media and customer service teams have worked to look after customers who have been affected by programme changes.

This includes a period from the end of March, when the company’s aircraft fleet was grounded due to travel restrictions, and a team of over 500 staff from many areas of the business was said to be proactively contacting customers to discuss and process their options.

The news comes after Jet2.com and Jet2holidays ranked as the number one and two travel firms for providing refunds, according to a travel refund cancellation survey of more than 77,000 people by MoneySavingExpert.com (MSE).

In addition, Jet2.com was recognised as the only UK airline to promptly provide refunds without significant backlogs, following a review by the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

