Easyjet, Jet2, Ryanair and British Airways Updates On Flights and Refunds for 2020 Summer Holidays

With airlines set to resume limited flight schedules from next month, many people are trying to find out exactly what is going on.

Although the government is still advising against non-essential travel, this situation could change at any time in the coming weeks. This has sparked fresh hopes for a Spanish holiday this summer.

Here’s a quick rundown on the latest updates from UK airlines:

EasyJet

Easyjet will resume flights from next week although initially for domestic routes only. Half of the budget airline’s 1,002-strong fleet will resume overseas flights from July.

By August, 75% of Easyjet’s routes will be operating, with around 30% of its normal flying capacity between July and September.

The firm has revealed strict new health and safety measures for passengers across all it’s flights.

For cash refunds, easyJet is advising it can take 28 days, but warns that refunds may take up to 90 days to be processed.

If you want to change your flight date, the airline has waived it’s fee to allow for free transfer to another flight within Europe until May next year.

Ryanair

Ryanair is resuming flights abroad from July 1, with 1,000 daily flights to popular destinations including Spain, Greece, and Portugal. The low-cost airline will also introduce new safety measures, including requesting permission to use the toilet to avoid queuing.

Many passengers are being offered credit notes instead of refunds, which will convert back to a refund if not used within 12 months.

British Airways

The UK flag carrier hopes to resume flights from July 1, operating just eight routes from London Heathrow.

Later in July, international flights will resume to 29 destinations within North America, Asia, and Africa.

BA will also implement safety measures and although it will encourage the use of facemasks on board, they will not be mandatory.

Jet2

Jet2 has postponed the launch of it’s flights, with routes resuming from July 15 to 40 destinations including Spain, Portugal and Greece.

In terms of refunds, the airline is allowing passengers to either move their flight booking to another date without charge, or to use a credit note within six months.