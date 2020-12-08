Japan to Fund AI Matchmaking Tech to Boost Birthrate

JAPANESE lawmakers will assign massive funds to improve Artificial Intelligence software that help match couples in a bid to stop the country’s rapid birthrate decline.

In 2021 the government will spend 2 billion yen (15.5m euro) on subsidies for local governments who are planning or currently operating AI research projects in the field of dating technology to boost Japan’s shrinking birthrate.

‘We are especially planning to offer subsidies to local governments operating or starting matchmaking projects that use AI’ said a Japanese cabinet official, ‘We hope that this support will help reverse the decline in the nation’s birthrate’.

Last year Japan recorded its lowest number of births, at 865,000. By the end of the 21st century, it is anticipated that the country’s population will have shrunk to 53 million, down from 128 million in 2017.

The new technological developments will focus on matching potential couples through interests and hobbies, as opposed to the usual categories of age and income. For several years Japan has experienced problems with people not forming relationships or beginning families as much as in other industrialised countries.

Work pressure, widespread technology addiction, and other factors have been theorised as factors for the phenomenon of single young people. The government is currently scrambling to find a solution to encourage people to begin families, or they will experience massive workforce deficits in the future.

