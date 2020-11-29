JAPAN Records More Suicides In October Than From Coronavirus In The Year a recent government report has shown



Japanese government statistics for the month of October have revealed that the number of suicides for the month, 2,153, is greater than the number of coronavirus deaths, 2,087, for the whole year, making October the fourth month in which the number of suicides has risen, with female suicides increasing 83 percent, compared to October 2019.

This figure is thought to be due to the fact that most jobs in the retail and hospitality sectors, which have been the worst affected industries, are filled by female workers, as well as being the most likely to suffer from stress and domestic abuse whilst locked indoors during the pandemic.

Japan has not had a full lockdown as such, bars and restaurants were periodically closed down early, with new restrictions coming in for Tokyo businesses from Saturday, November 28

Tokyo’s Waseda University professor, Michiko Ueda, revealed, “We didn’t even have a lockdown, and the impact of Covid is very minimal compared to other countries, but still we see this big increase in the number of suicides. That suggests other countries might see a similar or even bigger increase in the number of suicides in the future”.

Last year’s suicide figure of 20,000 is the lowest recorded since records began in 1978, showing that numbers were falling, but now, thanks to coronavirus, things have taken a turn for the worse.

