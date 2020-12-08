First Spanish ‘State of Alarm’ Baby Born in Zaragoza

THE first Spanish ‘state of alarm’ baby has been born to proud parents in Zaragoza. The family has been though not only the state of alarm but also a COVID-19 infection too. They now have a healthy baby boy.

Jose Isreal is only a few days old after being born on Thursday 3 December and is the first ‘state of alarm’ baby to be born. He only gained that name, as he was delivered early due to his size, and was not due until December 16. Jose was born at just before 4pm at the Calatayud, Ernest Lluch Hospital.

Jose’s mother Ketty Milagros aged 40, is a health worker and contracted COVID-19 and spent weeks in hospital only shortly after learning that she was pregnant. In the new few weeks Jose will be joined by other state of alarm babies.

