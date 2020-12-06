Malaga Hospital Supports Mums-To-Be With Covid

MALAGA hospital supports over a hundred Mums-to-be with Covid diagnosis during pregnancy

In what can only be viewed as a stunning symbol of hope for the future, Malaga hospital has reported the delivery of dozens of healthy babies in recent months to mums who have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Since the beginning of the pandemic and up to December 6, the Maternal Unit in Malaga Hospital has assisted a total of 125 pregnant women who contracted Covid-19. Of these, 45 have given birth to the same number of babies. The remaining women continue to be monitored during their pregnancy. Both the newborns and their mothers are doing well and none of the infants born have been infected with coronavirus, confirming that there is no ‘vertical transmission’. According to professionals, some of the little ones have antibodies, but others do not.

The head of the Service said: “Of course we had fears, but above all else there is our vocation and our ability to work. The involvement of the entire team was total. The fears and uncertainties were left at home and they all focused more than in normal circumstances. Faced with difficulties, professionals grow”.

