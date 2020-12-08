Fears Mount That Missing Hiker Esther Dingley Has Fallen

FEARS mount that missing British hiker Esther Dingley has fallen into a lake in the mountains and may have become encased in ice.

Thirty-seven-year-old Esther was travelling through Europe with her boyfriend Dan Colegate, aged 38, when she disappeared on Wednesday 25 and a police search began.

Jose Ignacio Abadias, local mayor, explained that the area is dangerous and there are seven or eight fatalities in the mountains each year. He said, “it’s not surprised us to hear someone else has gone missing. It’s never advisable to go into the mountains alone.”

It is thought that Esther was last seen alive by Marti Vigo del Arco who said that when Esther went missing the weather was good and locals had been told by Esther, that she intended to make camp near a lake.

No sighting has been made of Esther for some time now, and fears are mounting that she may have slipped and fallen into a lake or one of the water pits that surround the Bagnères-de-Luchon area.

