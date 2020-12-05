THE HUNT for missing Brit hiker Esther Dingley has been forced to halt due to extreme weather conditions in the Pyrenees Mountain range between France and Spain.

The 37-year-old has been missing since she failed to return from a solo hiking trip in the Pyraneean mountains on the 25th of November. Dingley’s case took a darker turn in recent days when her partner Dan Colegate confirmed that police were exploring theories of her disappearance ‘beyond an accident’. Investigators are currently trying to track down a mystery man who gave the Durham-native a lift in his car before she vanished.

-- Advertisement --



With the Benasque area’s temperatures below freezing even during the day and heavy snowfall setting in, rescue teams have been forced to halt their searches. No trace of Dingley has been found yet despite French and Spanish authorities using drones, helicopters, and mountain rescue dogs. A local Civil Guard official said that ‘the chances of finding Esther alive are minimal and it leaves us with a very bitter taste in our mouths’.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Hunt for Missing Brit Hiker Halted Due to Extreme Weather in Pyrenees”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.