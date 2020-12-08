Champions League Match Halted By ‘Racial Abuse’

PSG and Basaksehir Have Stormed Off The Pitch Half-Way Through The Champions League Match Citing Racial Abuse From an Official.

DEMBA BA has accused the fourth official of racially abusing his assistant-manager that saw his Istanbul Basaksehir team and opponents Paris Saint Germain walk off the pitch. Ba was a substitute for the Champions League clash but was furious at what he alleges was directed at Webo.

Both teams decided to leave the field of play after one of the players of the Turkish team, Pierre Webó, accused the fourth referee of uttering a racist insult. In the picture, you can see how Webó asks him for explanations: “Why did you call me black?”. Earlier, the main referee had shown a red card and had him sent off when he protested from the bench.

Footage captures Ba questioning Romanian Sebastian Coltescu as to why he said ‘this black guy’, apparently singling out the Istanbul assistant. Webo is clearly heard asking the official why he said ‘negru’, which is Romanian for black. Webo was overcome with anger on the touchline and had to be restrained by other members of the coaching staff. PSG players followed Basaksehir down the tunnel leaving the game at Parc des Princes suspended at 0-0.

