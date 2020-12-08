87-Year-Old Brit One of The First In The World To Get Covid-19 Jab On 'V-Day'

87-Year-Old Brit ‘Excited’ To Be One Among First In The World To Get Covid-19 Jab On ‘V-Day’.

An 87-year-old British grandfather, Dr Hari Shukla, is set to become the first in the North East to get the Covid jab on ‘V-Day’. When asked, the race relations campaigner says he is “delighted” to be doing his bit and feels it’s his duty to do so. The doctor and his wife Ranjan, 84, will both be at the front of the queue as the NHS begins administering the injections today.

His appointment to get the jab has made for 8 am GMT at the Royal Infirmary in Newcastle. The pensioner, who lives in Chapel House, Tyne and Wear, is looking forward to it – he said: “I feel very comfortable and happy to be the first one. As far as I’m concerned, I’m excited about it. We were waiting for this vaccine for a very long time.”

Campaigner Dr Shukla is to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine after which he and his wife, like everyone else, will have to return 21 days later for a booster jab. Hundreds of OAPs and NHS staff will also receive the vaccine on what is being dubbed V-Day with Health Secretary Matt Hancock hailing it as a historic moment, he urged all Brits to get the jab when invited.

All the world will be watching Britain this morning, as the start of the vaccine rollout will be broadcast live from a Midlands hospital at 7 am GMT. Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Walsall Manor Hospital, will be among the first 50 hospital hubs to administer jabs, as will Royal Stoke Hospital. People aged 80 and over, alongside care home workers and some NHS workers, will be the first to receive the jabs. The vaccination programme officially starts today, December 8.



