Prince Andrew’s Accuser LIED About Her Age & Was ‘prostitute’ Paid Off by Epstein, Reveal Court Papers.

Prince Andrew’s chief accuser was a prostitute who lied about her age and was paid “half a million” by disgraced businessman Jeffrey Epstein, new court papers allege. Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who is now an advocate for victims of sex trafficking, has claimed she had sex with the royal at least three times in 2001 when she was 17.

Giuffre claims this happened after she met with American financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged with procuring underage and young women for powerful clients, together with his close associate Ghislaine Maxwell. According to the report, Sharon Churcher, the journalist who first revealed that Giuffre was among Epstein’s victims, told New York publisher Tony Lyons that Giuffre lied about her age when she met Epstein.

“She took a year off [her age]. Apparently, she was 16, not 15, when she was recruited [by Epstein]. But she’d been on the game for about a year then. Epstein’s women were – he basically had prostitutes,” the paper quoted Churcher as saying about Giuffre, citing a transcript of her conversation with Lyons.

Churcher was quoted as saying that Giuffre was “suing everybody,” including Epstein’s lawyer, Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz. “The idea is that he will then pay her off. This really is blackmail,” she said, adding that Giuffre would “just move on to other people” and that Epstein had “paid her off.”

“She had settled with Epstein. She’d taken half a million, I think it was.” The journalist also reportedly suggested that Giuffre may have produced fake emails that were later presented as having been written by Churcher. Giuffre’s lawyer, Chuck Cooper, said: “We are looking forward to taking Ms Churcher’s deposition under oath.”

Ghislaine Maxwell is still awaiting trial in a New York prison for allegedly taking part in the sex trafficking operation of American financier and convicted sex offender Epstein, who committed suicide in his Metropolitan Correctional Center cell in August 2019. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to charges, as she was accused of bringing girls as young as 14 for Epstein to abuse and training them to comply with his wishes. The accused madam is now hoping to appear in court on December 21 in her latest bail attempt.

