Murder Investigation Launched After Four-Month-Old Baby Dies From Serious Injuries

A Murder Investigation Has Been Launched After A Four-Month-Old Baby Died From Serious Injuries.

A baby girl has tragically died after being found with serious injuries in a house in Blackpool, Lancashire on Thursday and taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital. The girl’s father, Jordan Lee, 28, was charged first with attempted murder after his four-month-old daughter Willow was left fighting for her life last Thursday.

The little girl was being treated at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital after the incident, but police have now confirmed the tot tragically passed away yesterday. A murder investigation has now been launched by the police in Blackpool and a post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish the exact cause of death.

Detective Inspector Mark Dickinson, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts remain very much with this baby’s wider family and they are being supported by specialist officers. “While a man has been charged, our investigation is very much on-going and I would appeal for anyone with information to contact us.”

