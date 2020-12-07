Italian Police Make Arrests As Thousands of Files STOLEN from NATO Cybersecurity Contractor.

-- Advertisement --



Italian police have arrested two suspects on charges of stealing sensitive data from the computers of Italian defence group Leonardo. The company provides cybersecurity services to NATO. Based in Rome, Leonardo specializes in aerospace and security.

It’s one of the world’s largest contractors and boasts NATO among its customers when it comes to cybersecurity. Yet, its image suffered a heavy blow when it turned out that a former employee and a contractor managed to bypass the company’s cybersecurity defences and steal sensitive data from right under its nose.

Around 10 gigabytes of data, equivalent to around 100,000 files, were stolen from the computers. The data included information on components for Italian civilian and military aircraft. Prosecutors in the southern city of Naples said a former employee of the company in the cybersecurity division had infected 94 computers with malware from a USB stick at facilities in Pomigliano d’Arco near Naples and extracted “classified information of significant value to the company. At the end of a complex investigation by the Naples prosecutor into a serious computer attack against Leonardo a former worker and a company director were arrested,” a ministry statement said.

