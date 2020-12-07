IRANIAN security officials have confirmed that the recent assassination of a senior nuclear scientist near Tehran was carried out by a sophisticated satellite controlled AI machine gun.

-- Advertisement --



Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, one of the main minds behind Iran’s nuclear ambitions, was shot 13 times by a gun the ‘zoomed in on his face’ as he drove near the capital with his wife on November 27th. The bullets were fired from a pickup truck 10-15 metres away from the vehicle, and officials confirmed that the gun was ‘controlled online’ with no ‘terrorists’ on the scene.

Ali Fadavi, deputy leader of the regime’s Revolutionary Guards, said that ‘the automatic weapon installed in the pickup was also equipped with a smart satellite system’ and used AI tech to kill the scientist ‘in a way that his wife, despite being only 25 cm away, was not shot’. He said that it was a ‘very complex mission using electronic equipment’. Iran believes the assassination was carried out by their longtime enemies Israel in collaboration with exiled dissident group Mujahideen-e Khalq.

Fakhrizadeh had spent three decades as one of the leading figures in Iran’s nuclear program, feared to be working at developing atomic weapons. He is the fifth Iranian scientist to be murdered since 2010. Iran’s Defence Minister said at the scientist’s funeral ‘the enemies know, and I tell them as a soldier, that no crime, no terror, and no stupid act will go unanswered by the Iranian people’.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Iranian Scientist was Killed By AI Machine Gun Controlled Online”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.