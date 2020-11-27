IRANIAN nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran



Iran’s Ministry of Defence has confirmed that prominent nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi was assassinated near the capital, Tehran on Friday, November 27. Known as the ‘father of the regime’s bomb program’, the Iranian was widely believed to have run the country’s covert atomic bomb programme until 2003.

-- Advertisement --



Several local news outlets reported that he was killed in the city of Absard, 43 miles east of Tehran, where there were reports of an explosion and gunfire. The Ministry of Defence also reported in a statement that there was a shootout between Fakhrizadeh’s bodyguards and “armed terrorists.”

Iran has always denied that a program to weaponise nuclear energy existed, and the Defence Ministry statement simply described the scientist as Research and Innovation Organization.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.