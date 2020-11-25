BRITISH academic released from Iranian prison after two years



British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert as a Melbourne University lecturer on Middle Eastern studies when she was sent to Tehran’s Evin Prison in September 2010. She was sentenced to ten years imprisonment for alleged espionage.

Iran state TV channel IRIB reported on Wednesday, November 25 that Moore-Gilbert had been released in exchange for three Iranians held abroad.

“An Iranian businessman and two Iranian citizens who were detained abroad on baseless charges were exchanged for a dual national spy named Kylie Moore-Gilbert, who worked for the Zionist regime,” the Iranian Young Journalist Club news website said, according to the Telegraph.

Moore-Gilbert has repeatedly pleaded for the Australian government to do more to free her, including writing to the Prime Minister about ‘grievous violations’ of her human rights.

