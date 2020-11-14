Al Qaeda’s Second In Command Killed In Iran By Israelis

AL Qaeda’s second-in-command was Killed in Iran, in August, by Israeli Operatives says a report just out



It is reported, by the New York Times, on Friday, November 13, that Abu Muhammad al-Masri, the second-in-command of the terror group, who stood accused of being one of the masterminds of the bombing of two US Embassies in Africa, in 1998, was gunned down by two men on motorbikes, in Tehran, Iran, in August 2020.

The two men are believed to have been Israeli operatives, acting on the instructions of the US, and kept secret until now, but it was suspected that Masri was being groomed as the successor to the current leader, Ayman al-Zawahri.

The New York Times claimed that no announcement was made by Al Qaeda about Masri’s death, and it seemed that Iranian officials have covered it up, and no government has ever claimed responsibility.

Apparently, Masri, who was one of Al Qaeda’s founders, was killed along with his daughter, the widow of Osama bin Laden’s son, Hamza bin Laden.

Speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, a US official declined to confirm any details of the Times’ story, and the White House National Security Council did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

