Dermot O’Leary- ‘The X Factor won’t return’ next year’ due to COVID Restrictions.

Dermot O’Leary has ruled out a return of The X Factor in 2021 and hinted that it could come back to screens in 2022 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The X Factor has been off screens since 2018 after Simon Cowell made the decision to take a break from the show and instead aired two special versions in 2019.

-- Advertisement --



Simon had emergency surgery a few months ago in LA after falling off an electric cycle close to his home and so missed some shows. It has now been revealed that there are currently no plans to reboot the main edition of the show for this year at least.

However, there is a glimmer of hope for X Factor fans or those hoping to compete on the show, with host Dermot O’Leary, 47, suggesting it could come back to screens once the current coronavirus pandemic is over. Speaking during his appearance on Sunday Brunch, he revealed that he is just as uncertain as fans.

Dermot said, quote: “If I knew, I’d tell you because I’d be happy. I’ve no idea. It’s got the turning circle of a car ferry. There’s a lot of planning that goes into it. “It definitely won’t be next year, so it will probably be back in 2022.” However, he said he has kept in contact with show boss Simon Cowell, revealing: “We’ve been in touch.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Dermot O’Leary- ‘The X Factor won’t return’ next year’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.