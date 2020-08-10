Simon Cowell in Recovery after Six Hour Operation on his Broken Back following Cycling Crash

X Factor supremo Simon Cowell is “doing fine” after facing six hours of surgery to repair his broken back following a cycling accident.

Cowell had a bad fall from a new electric bike he was testing at his house in Malibu, California. He was rushed to the hospital where he underwent surgery on Saturday night which involved a number of procedures including having a metal rod put in his back.

Cowell is recovering in hospital now and it is understood that he will continue to do so for a few days. A source said that while it is a bad injury, doctors said he had been very lucky. Simon’s girlfriend Lauren Silverman was also spotted on her own non-electric bicycle in Malibu hours earlier. The couple are currently living in the US with their six-year-old son Eric.

Simon has spent the last year getting more active after a health scare two years ago. In October 2017 he was hospitalised after a fall down the stairs at his London home. Due to the coronavirus crisis, filming for this year’s Britain’s Got Talent was postponed but ITV has said it hopes to continue the series later this year.