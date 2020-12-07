Almeria Activa Season Finishes with an Ultramarathon

THE Almeria Activa season has finished on a high note with the Ultramarathon ‘Costa De Almeria’.

The program finished on Sunday as the ultramarathon passed through some of the stunning areas of Cabo de Gata. The Provincial Council said “it has been an atypical edition due to the pandemic but, the important thing is that ‘Almería Activa’ has been able to reinvent itself and adapt to the current situation and comply with a program with a complete security protocol adjusted to the current health situation”.

The season saw health measures in place such as staggered starts, temperature checking and banning family from the events. But the ‘Almeria Activa’ program still managed to showcase the natural wonders of Almeria and show that it truly caters for stunning outdoor sports all year round.

