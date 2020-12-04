Trees Buried Alive in Mojacar as Building Continues on ‘Ecological Jewels’

THE Ecologists in Action group denounced trees being buried alive as building work continues on “ecological jewels” in the Mojacar area.

The group from Almanzora-Levante is working to stop the destruction of the environment and the burial of the trees in the area of ‘El Albardinar’. Works are in progress for the urbanization, and for a series of chalets.

The Ecologist group has raised concerns over the city council “building on one of the ecological jewels of the municipality”. The affected area is home to carob and pine trees and also chameleons and turtles.

According to La Voz de Almeria “sources from the City Council, owner of the plot where the carob trees are located, have explained that the accumulation of land around the trees is due to an ‘error’ during the execution of the works”.

