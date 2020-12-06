Valencia New Epicentre Of Covid-19 In Spain

VALENCIA community named the new epicentre of Covid-19 in Spain

The Community of Valencia has become the new epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain with the highest rate of positivity (the percentage of coronavirus positives obtained by each PCR test) with fourteen percent, double the average for the country as a whole.

The Generalitat Valenciana admitted on Saturday, December 5 its “concern” about the high risk due to the spread of the coronavirus in the region and the “difficulties” to lower a contagion curve that soared in October after a holiday bridge.

In just two weeks, Valencia has gone from having the lowest accumulated incidences of coronavirus to surpassing the Spanish average of infections for the first time, with 232 positives per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the Ministry of Health. In cities like Valencia, the incidence of the coronavirus has skyrocketed to 289 cases in the last fourteen days.

The Government, led by Ximo Puig, has been widely criticised for being one of the least restrictive regional governments in the last two months, seeing the cases of Covid-19 skyrocket.

Generalitat president Ximo Puig confirmed on December 5 that the curfew and closure of the Valencian Community’s perimeter will remain in place until January 15.

