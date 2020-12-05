Some Christmas cheer for the Valencian Community

FOLLOWING the good news for pubs and discos, Generalitat president Ximo Puig and Ana Barcelo, who heads the regional Health department, confirmed some changes for Christmas.

The curfew and closure of the Valencian Community’s perimeter remain in place until January 15 but it will be possible to visit other regions to see close relatives on December 23, 24, 25, 31 and December 1.

-- Advertisement --



The midnight curfew has been extended to 1.30am on December 24, 25 and 31 as well as January 1.

Up to 10 people can attend family gatherings on December 24, 25, 26, 31 and January 1, although Ximo Puig recommended they should involved a maximum of two groups of persons who habitually live together.

The hospitality sector may remain open until 1am on December 24, 25, 26, 31 and January 1. Tables should be limited to six persons but this can be increased to 10 for families or people habitually living together.

“We must be mature and celebrate a different kind of Christmas that is happy and responsible,” Ximo Puig said.