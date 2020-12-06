TWO CIVIL GUARD officers were seriously injured on Friday night, 6th of December, after a high-speed car chase ended with a major collision in Cadiz province.

The officers began their evening on duty in La Line de Concepcion, a city bordering Gibraltar currently experiencing a level level of drug crime. They became suspicious of an all-terrain vehicle, which was later alleged to have been transporting hashish. When they attempted to approach the vehicle, the driver drove away at full speed.

-- Advertisement --



The officers chased the vehicle at 170km per hour along the winding Higueron road before continuing onto the motorway. The chase ended 25 km later in the sleepy small town of San Martin del Tesorillo, roughly halfway between Gibraltar and Estepona. The pursued driver drove into the wall of a church, causing the police to ram into the back of his vehicle.

Although the suspected drug trafficker was uninjured, both officers received serious injuries including a double fractured arm and multiple contusions. The suspect was arrested on the scene while officers were rushed to the hospital. Residents of the small town are reportedly in shock over the incident, with the case also highlighting the brazen culture of some drug criminals in the Campo de Gibraltar area.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Two Officers Seriously Injured After High-Speed Chase Near Gibraltar”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.