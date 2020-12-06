Romain Grosjean’s F1 Career Comes To An Early End

ROMAIN Grosjean’s celebrated F1 career comes to an early end as he announces he won’t be racing in the season finale

Formula 1 legend Romain Grosjean has revealed in a heartfelt social media video that his time racing for Haas is over, as he has been advised by his medical team to miss out on the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

Grosjean miraculously emerged from his burning Haas after it smashed into the safety barriers at high speed in the first lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday, November 29.

The 34-year-old was due to leave the Haas team at the end of the season and has previously expressed an interest in pursuing a driving career with IndyCar or the World Endurance Championship.

In an emotional video, Grosjean thanked fans for their ongoing support and expressed regret at not finishing out his F1 career on his terms.

He said: “It is with great sadness that I will not be able to do my final race in Abu Dhabi and be with the team there.

“We’ve tried as much as we could with the doctor to recover and to repair my hand, but the risk of racing is too big for my recovery and my health.

“So, the decision was made that I’m not going to race. It’s one of the hardest decisions of my life, but it’s obviously one of the wisest. I will miss the team, but I will be supporting them as ever.”

The French driver was released from hospital on Wednesday and has decided to fly home to Switzerland to be with his wife and three children and to receive further treatment to his burned hands.

