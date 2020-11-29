FORMULA ONE FIREBALL

A fireball engulfed Romain Grosjean’s formula one car after he collided with the tyres coming out of turn three.

The Bahrain formula one grand Prix was gripped by drama and danger today as Hass F1 driver Romain Grosjean’s, came out of exit three and hit the tyres and crashed.

The accident happened in the first lap with medical services getting to the scene immediately and enabling attention to be given to the driver.

The race was immediately flagged as horrific scenes revealed the 34-year-olds car splitting in two.

Grosjean’s did scramble away from the scene, and brave attentive medical personnel treated, its believed burns to one or both of the driver’s hands and his ankles.

He has of course been taken to hospital by helicopter for checks which in this case is standard procedure.

Drivers were forced to return to the pits as debris was cleared from the track and track furniture was replaced before a restart.

