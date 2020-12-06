BioNTech co-founder now one of the richest people in the world

BioNTech co-founder Ugur Sahin, whose company’s partnership with Pfizer has produced a COVID vaccine that has been bought by many countries, is now one of the richest people in the world.

Sahin, along with his wife Dr. Özlem Türeci, entered 493rd on the richest person in the world list, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after it was revealed that his fortune now exceeds €4.19 billion since the successful purchase of the vaccine.

BioNTech shares are up 250 per cent so far this year and 8 per cent in the last week alone after the company received the all-clear from the European Medicines Agency (EMA ) guaranteeing the vaccine will be available in most countries by the end of December at the latest.

The first pictures of the Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine arriving in UK hospitals have emerged ahead of the rollout expected ‘in two days’.

