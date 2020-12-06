Covid Vaccine In UK Hospitals Spotted Ahead Of Rollout ‘In Two Days’.

-- Advertisement --



The first pictures of the covid vaccine in UK hospitals have emerged ahead of the rollout ‘in two days’. As reported earlier by EWN, the UK has secured 40 million doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 jab, enough to treat 20 million people in the coming months, and the first doses have now arrived.

The first pictures of the vaccine arriving in an NHS hospital, released today, show a pharmacy technician from Croydon Health Services taking delivery at Croydon University Hospital of the first batch to be delivered to the area. Just hours after Prime Minister announced a mass roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine which he said will “help us reclaim our lives”, trucks were spotted loaded with 800,000 doses of the Pfizer jab headed for the UK

From there they were taken to specialist refrigerated storage facilities, at undisclosed locations, before finally being shipped to the 50 hospitals taking part in stage one of the rollout.

In the photos, nurses at the Royal Free Hospital, London, are also seen simulating the administration of the Pfizer vaccine to support staff training ahead of the rollout (main headline picture). The doses will be administered at dozens of hospital hubs from Tuesday – with people aged 80 and over, care home workers and NHS workers who are at higher risk the first to receive the jab.

More than 50 NHS England hospitals are ready to start administering the approved Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine from next week. The list of sites was set out in a letter to trusts last month from Emily Lawson, NHS England’s chief commercial officer, and Sue Harriman, chief operating officer of the Covid-19 vaccination deployment programme.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said hospitals were one of the “three modes of delivery” for the vaccination – alongside mass vaccination centres and community rollout via GPs and pharmacists.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Covid Vaccine In UK Hospitals Spotted Ahead Of Rollout ‘In Two Days’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.